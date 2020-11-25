USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: "The hope is that we have good player…

4 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 25, 2020 | 6:00 pm EST Update
“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said in a statement released by Feeding America on social media. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”
55 mins ago via Rob Schaefer @ NBC Sports

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Michael Jordan Documentary
November 25, 2020 | 5:11 pm EST Update
Home