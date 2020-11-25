Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks announce the Solomon Hill signing. Schlenk: “Solomon is a player who has been on four playoff teams and has competed on the highest level. We are fortunate to add his veteran presence to our group.” Hill will wear jersey No. 18.
November 25, 2020 | 6:00 pm EST Update
Hassan Whiteside returns to Sacramento
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Hassan Whiteside has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN.
Joe Mullinax: Coach Taylor Jenkins says training camp begins as early as December 4th but could be December 6th, as per the NBA. He hopes to start the 4th as long as COVID isn’t an issue.
Joe Mullinax: Coach Taylor Jenkins says Jaren and Justise are two key players who due to the December start will not be rushed in terms of a return. Health remains a priority (as it should).
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery earlier this morning to repair a torn right Achilles, it was announced today. The surgery, performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles, is expected to keep Thompson sidelined for the entire 2020-21 NBA season. He is expected to make a full recovery.
On Thanksgiving eve, Feeding America announced that Michael Jordan is making a $2 million donation to aid the hunger-relief organization’s efforts. The donation, which Jordan said in a statement is derived from proceeds from “The Last Dance,” will benefit food banks in Chicago and North and South Carolina.
“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said in a statement released by Feeding America on social media. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”