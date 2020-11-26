Chris Kirschner: Sources told @TheAthleticNBA: Danilo Gallinari’s partial guarantee in Year 3 with the Hawks is $5 million out of his $21.4 million owed that year.
November 25, 2020 | 10:10 pm EST Update
The LA Clippers have re-signed free agent Marcus Morris Sr., it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.
“We are delighted that Marcus has chosen to continue his career with the Clippers,” said Frank. “We obviously depend on his scoring, shooting ability, and defensive versatility. With his experience, toughness, and team-first approach, we will look to him as a leader as well.”
The LA Clippers have re-signed free agent Patrick Patterson, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday that they have acquired guard Jalen Lecque in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In exchange, the Thunder receive forward TJ Leaf and a future second-round draft selection.
E’Twaun Moore: I want to thank the city of New Orleans and everyone who showed love throughout the past 4 years! We made some great memories and can’t ask for more! You will be missed!! 🙏💯#NOLA #504 #grateful