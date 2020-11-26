Sources told The Athletic Danilo Gallinari’s partial guarantee in Year 3 with the Hawks is $5 million out of his $21.4 million owed that year. Gallinari signed a three-year, $61.5 million contract this past weekend.
November 26, 2020 | 7:35 am EST Update
Pau Gasol eyeing Laker return?
Unfortunately, Marc didn’t have any breaking news regarding that prospect during his interview with Allie Cliffton of Spectrum SportsNet on Wednesday, but he did say that Pau would almost certainly welcome a reunion with the Lakers if the opportunity presented itself: “I’m not a very social media guy, but I know Pau loves L.A. and loves the Lakers. Obviously he feels like it’s home, so I’m sure that he would love to come back, but that’s question for Rob and ownership.”
Malika Andrews on the Bucks: They signed Jrue holiday. That was probably an upgrade and I’ve been told by people close to Giannis that that was a good signal that they were able to get a guy like that who is a little bit better shooter than Eric Bledsoe.
Mike Singer on Jerami Grant and the Nugets: I had been hearing that there was a ton of confidence and a lot of belief that he was going to be their starting power forward. But they had basically penciled him in for years, like this was supposed to happen (…) I had been hearing as early as Friday morning that the Nuggets felt extremely confident that he was going to be back.
Mike Singer on Will Barton: He’s been in Miami for weeks rehabbing his knee. I’ve been told that he’s in regular communication with Tim Connelly.
Feel like I have to include him even though he’s on all the first-round boards. Johnson (19, sophomore) is at once electrifying and terrifying, a triple-double threat who can also run his team right out of the game. Scouts are looking to see if he can find a bit more discipline and control in his sophomore season, in which case he has some poor man’s Westbrook possibilities for the next level. The stat line alone tells the whole story here: Johnson averaged a triple double per 100 possessions in ACC games – 23.6 points, 10.5 boards and 10.3 assists – but did it while averaging a phenomenal 7.0 turnovers per 100 possessions. Most point guards are in the 3-4 range on this metric.