2 hours ago via The Athletic NBA Staff @ The Athletic
Sources told The Athletic Danilo Gallinari’s partial guarantee in Year 3 with the Hawks is $5 million out of his $21.4 million owed that year. Gallinari signed a three-year, $61.5 million contract this past weekend.

November 26, 2020 | 7:35 am EST Update

Pau Gasol eyeing Laker return?

Unfortunately, Marc didn’t have any breaking news regarding that prospect during his interview with Allie Cliffton of Spectrum SportsNet on Wednesday, but he did say that Pau would almost certainly welcome a reunion with the Lakers if the opportunity presented itself: “I’m not a very social media guy, but I know Pau loves L.A. and loves the Lakers. Obviously he feels like it’s home, so I’m sure that he would love to come back, but that’s question for Rob and ownership.”
2 hours ago via Christian Rivas @ Silverscreenandroll.com

Mike Singer on Jerami Grant and the Nugets: I had been hearing that there was a ton of confidence and a lot of belief that he was going to be their starting power forward. But they had basically penciled him in for years, like this was supposed to happen (…) I had been hearing as early as Friday morning that the Nuggets felt extremely confident that he was going to be back.
2 hours ago via Matt Schubert, Mike Singer @ Denver Post

Feel like I have to include him even though he’s on all the first-round boards. Johnson (19, sophomore) is at once electrifying and terrifying, a triple-double threat who can also run his team right out of the game. Scouts are looking to see if he can find a bit more discipline and control in his sophomore season, in which case he has some poor man’s Westbrook possibilities for the next level. The stat line alone tells the whole story here: Johnson averaged a triple double per 100 possessions in ACC games – 23.6 points, 10.5 boards and 10.3 assists – but did it while averaging a phenomenal 7.0 turnovers per 100 possessions. Most point guards are in the 3-4 range on this metric.
2 hours ago via John Hollinger @ The Athletic

