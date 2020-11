Feel like I have to include him even though he’s on all the first-round boards. Johnson (19, sophomore) is at once electrifying and terrifying, a triple-double threat who can also run his team right out of the game. Scouts are looking to see if he can find a bit more discipline and control in his sophomore season, in which case he has some poor man’s Westbrook possibilities for the next level . The stat line alone tells the whole story here: Johnson averaged a triple double per 100 possessions in ACC games – 23.6 points, 10.5 boards and 10.3 assists – but did it while averaging a phenomenal 7.0 turnovers per 100 possessions. Most point guards are in the 3-4 range on this metric.