The entire NBA should be on notice. The Hawks sneakily have the contracts, young talent and all of their future first-round picks to make a splash for a superstar on the trade market. “One of the things I really like about where we are is with the veteran guys we have (combined) with the younger guys we have — we have a lot of guys on our roster that other teams value, so we always want to keep ourselves in position if there is a star player that comes available — we’re in position to go and try acquire them,” Schlenk said this week. “We’re in a nice situation there because we do have a lot of young talent that people value, and now we have good veterans that we can use to match salary. We’re going to continue to look to be aggressive as we build this team out.”
