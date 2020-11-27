USA Today Sports

The entire NBA should be on notice. The Hawks sneakily …

4 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
The entire NBA should be on notice. The Hawks sneakily have the contracts, young talent and all of their future first-round picks to make a splash for a superstar on the trade market. “One of the things I really like about where we are is with the veteran guys we have (combined) with the younger guys we have — we have a lot of guys on our roster that other teams value, so we always want to keep ourselves in position if there is a star player that comes available — we’re in position to go and try acquire them,” Schlenk said this week. “We’re in a nice situation there because we do have a lot of young talent that people value, and now we have good veterans that we can use to match salary. We’re going to continue to look to be aggressive as we build this team out.”

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 27, 2020 | 12:32 pm EST Update
The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. “We are thrilled to be able to ensure that a person and a player like Donovan Mitchell will be with the Jazz organization for the long term,” said Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey. “His work ethic, passion and commitment to winning are all qualities that encapsulate Jazz basketball and ever since he arrived in Utah, Donovan has deepened those values for our team. We look forward to helping him continue to grow and continue to make a positive impact in our community.”
23 mins ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Donovan Mitchell Extension
November 27, 2020 | 10:34 am EST Update
November 27, 2020 | 9:15 am EST Update
Home