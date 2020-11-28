USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks have officially signed Kris Dunn…

7 hours ago via KLChouinard

November 28, 2020 | 7:36 pm EST Update
After waiving Rayjon Tucker early Saturday afternoon, the Cavs have 14 NBA players under contract. Lamar Stevens and Matt Mooney are both on two-way deals. The Cavs have also agreed to Exhibit 10 contracts with 2019 undrafted swingman Charles Matthews and Canton Charge center Marques Bolden.
2 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

November 28, 2020 | 5:55 pm EST Update

Kings interested in Glenn Robinson III

The Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III, league sources told The Sacramento Bee. McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox have been forthright and diligent throughout the process in talks between the two sides, sources said.
3 hours ago via Sacramento Bee

