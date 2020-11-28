-
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks have officially signed Kris Dunn…
November 28, 2020 | 7:36 pm EST Update
League sources say the camp’s final spot belongs to Charge guard Levi Randolph, who is currently playing for Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying games. Randolph is expected to officially sign his deal on Tuesday.
After waiving Rayjon Tucker early Saturday afternoon, the Cavs have 14 NBA players under contract. Lamar Stevens and Matt Mooney are both on two-way deals. The Cavs have also agreed to Exhibit 10 contracts with 2019 undrafted swingman Charles Matthews and Canton Charge center Marques Bolden.
Marc Stein: Still to be finalized, of course, is a firm NBA trade deadline for the 2020-21 season The league said earlier this week that its revised All-Star plans for this season will also be announced at a later date
The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed guard Cassius Winston to a Two-Way Contract. The team also signed Yoeli Childs, Caleb Homesley, and Marlon Taylor to Exhibit 10 contracts.
November 28, 2020 | 5:55 pm EST Update
Kings interested in Glenn Robinson III
The Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III, league sources told The Sacramento Bee. McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox have been forthright and diligent throughout the process in talks between the two sides, sources said.