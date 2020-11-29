-
November 29, 2020 | 8:06 am EST Update
“As a coach, I don’t really like the fact that there are a couple of players like Marc and Serge who can reach the Finals because that would obviously complicate their selection for the Olympics,” Scariolo said to Radio Marca. “But I’m happy that each of them has a team and a role within their team that is promising to be interesting. Having them all joining teams very quickly is a reason for calm for all.” According to the 2020-21 NBA calendar, the playoffs begin on May 6 and will be finished on July 22. If the Lakers or the Clippers reach the Finals then Gasol and Ibaka won’t be able to make it to Tokyo.
“It’s not “bad – bad” news but the seventh game of the Finals – if there is a Game 7 – will be played one day before the opening of the Olympic Games,” Scariolo said. “So the timing is quite bad, that one of the two teams from Los Angeles, Marc or Serge reach the Finals. We are taking a lot of risk, but it’s just something I have in my mind”
Nate Robinson knocked out in boxing debut
A Saturday night at Staples Center resulted in YouTube star Jake Paul standing in the corner, former NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson out cold on the floor and millions of pay-per-viewers wondering what on God’s green earth they had just watched. Officially, the boxing match ended midway through the second round as a Paul KO, but calling it a boxing match might be generous. It did end with a punch, but what came before was a preposterous rinse-and-repeat of Robinson charging his opponent, taking a counterpunch or two, then clinching until any more action was impossible. Robinson became an NBA fan favorite through his lack of height in a league of giants, but in this sport, he was unable to find a distance where he could evenly trade blows with the 6-foot-1 Paul.
Eric Woodyard: Nate Robinson’s trainer, Francisco “Paco” Reyes, tells ESPN that “he’s good.” Another source says he walked back to the back room on his own and is fine.
According to ESPN, the 23-year-old Paul landed three of his eight punches, but all of those led to knockdowns. One boxing legend who was analyzing the fight was not impressed with Robinson’s foray into a new sport. “You don’t play boxing,” analyst Sugar Ray Leonard said.
Paul, who said after the fight he’s concentrating on his musical career for now, still is planning to box again — and he even called out UFC star Conor McGregor. “Being one of the most hated people in the world, I have to fight through that,” Paul said after the fight. “It’s not easy. So for me, this is my perfect sport. I found my lane.”