Keith Smith: Guarantees will trigger for the following players if they aren’t waived today: Terence Davis – TOR – Full. Brandon Goodwin – ATL – Full. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot – BKN – $125,000. Jalen McDaniels – CHA – $100,000.
November 29, 2020 | 4:03 pm EST Update
Hornets officially land Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade deal
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has acquired forward Gordon Hayward, a 2023 and 2024 second-round draft pick from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a protected 2022 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade transaction between the two teams.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gordon and his family to the Hornets organization and Charlotte,” said Kupchak. “Gordon is an NBA All-Star, a proven scorer and playmaker and a tough competitor that will fit well into the needs of our team. We believe that his basketball talent, NBA experience and veteran leadership will make a positive impact on our young, talented team as it continues to develop.”
Rokas Giedraitis: Of course I want to play in the NBA. I want to try to be there. A couple of years ago I had said that I can fit well in some NBA teams. But, in basketball, there’s hard work and some part of luck. I think time will show. I have a lot of job to do right now, so I don’t think about the NBA now. Every kid who plays basketball wants to try out for the NBA.
Have there been any NBA teams that have shown interest in you? It was reported that a couple of teams were considering you as an option on a two-way contract. Rokas Giedraitis: I don’t know. When I got this two-way contract offer, I was thinking that it’s unbelievable because it’s from NBA teams, but at the time, I was 26 and was thinking that it was better to play some more basketball in Europe.
“Jimmy Hewitt is the reason the Magic and professional sports exist in Orlando,” Magic Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins said in a statement released by the team and published on the Magic’s website. “It was Jimmy’s belief, perseverance, community spirit and vision that ‘Orlando is the place to be,’ which brought NBA basketball to Orlando and Central Florida. He is truly the founding father of the Orlando Magic and for that we will be eternally grateful. He was like a father to all Magic fans and we will miss him dearly.”