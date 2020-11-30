USA Today Sports

Lakers Nation: Schroder said he learned "so much" as a …

13 hours ago via LakersNation

December 1, 2020 | 1:57 am EST Update
Australian basketball great Andrew Bogut has retired from the sport effective immediately, leaving the nation without its most experienced campaigner ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics. Bogut, who won an NBA championship with Golden State in 2015, announced his decision on his podcast Rogues Bogues on Tuesday, citing a growing toll of injuries on his body. “The decision hasn’t been an easy one, but I think it is the right decision. The decision that I made and where I will be signing for next season is absolutely nowhere. I will be retiring from professional basketball, effective immediately,” Bogut said.
4 hours ago via Guardian staff reporter @ The Guardian

Andre Iguodala believes Kevin Durant will be named the NBA MVP in the 2020/21 season. Iguodala picked Durant over his former teammate in the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry. “I’m looking forward to seeing KD. My preseason MVP [pick],” Iguodala said in an appearance on “The Match: Champions for Change” broadcast, per Marcus White of NBC Sports Bay Area, via Clutchpoints.
4 hours ago via TalkBasket

One of the differences fans might notice is Reddish has grown a bit since last season ended. Payne thought it might have been that Reddish’s hair got longer, but Payne and his staff all confirmed Reddish grew. It’s unclear how much he actually grew, but Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce also confirmed this at the end of minicamp. Reddish’s official height without shoes prior to the start of last season was 6-foot-7.5.
4 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

