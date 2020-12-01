USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via KLChouinard

December 1, 2020 | 5:49 pm EST Update
While the Hawks addressed several needs in free agency and in the NBA draft, Young told reporters Tuesday that his motivation heading into the season is to prove that he can be a winner on the court. “Obviously it’s shown up to this point, we haven’t won very many games but my track record playing basketball, I’ve won my whole life,” Young said. “I took a team in college from not supposed to make a tournament to top five in the country, top four in the country at one point and led us to the tournament. It’s more about, for me, how I can change that narrative that I can’t win.”
6 mins ago via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

A couple of other teams had expressed interest in taking him earlier in the second round, only for Nico Mannion to reject them with the understanding that the Warriors would pick him at 48. With Golden State, he will play for a fellow Arizona alum in Steve Kerr, learn from one of his favorite players in Stephen Curry and try to build a family legacy.
6 mins ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

If Mannion competes with Brad Wanamaker for backup minutes at point guard, the Warriors might retain his rights for 2021-22. “I’ve only been out here a few days, but I already know I want to be a part of this team as long as possible,” Mannion told The Chronicle on Monday. “It’s not about where you’re drafted; it’s about how you fit the team that takes you. This could be a great situation.”
6 mins ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

Finally, on Monday the judge issued his opinion on the case saying Ariza has not — and does not — pose a threat to his child. Therefore, the temporary restraining order has been dissolved and the request for a permanent one has been denied. “The court finds that while the relationship between Ariza and [his son] is clearly strained, his son is not in any physical or emotional danger with his father.”
6 mins ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

December 1, 2020 | 5:36 pm EST Update
