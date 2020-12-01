While the Hawks addressed several needs in free agency and in the NBA draft, Young told reporters Tuesday that his motivation heading into the season is to prove that he can be a winner on the court. “Obviously it’s shown up to this point, we haven’t won very many games but my track record playing basketball, I’ve won my whole life,” Young said. “I took a team in college from not supposed to make a tournament to top five in the country, top four in the country at one point and led us to the tournament. It’s more about, for me, how I can change that narrative that I can’t win.”
