Trae Young: 😔 Prayers Up for Jalen Suggs man🙏🏽…
December 3, 2020 | 12:12 am EST Update
Washington Westbrook's preferred destination
Michael Lee: Someone close to Russell Westbrook told me DC was his preferred destination. Russ was intrigued about playing with Bradley Beal & excited to reunite with Scott Brooks. I can’t remember a guy coming off an All-NBA season who preferred to play for the Wizards, so there’s that…
Chris Miller: John Wall has been traded. John, from my sourcing, is shocked, and he should be because this is the first time that his name has ever been put into trade talks
Initial trade talks stalled over draft capital and the possibility of other players included in a deal — for instance, young big man Thomas Bryant —before both teams could come to terms on an agreement. In the end, it was a simple Westbrook-for-Wall swap with the addition of a heavily protected first-round pick. Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard declared a week ago that the Wizards had no plans on trading Wall and the Rockets were prepared to enter camp with Westbrook, but situations in the NBA are always fluid and can change on a dime — a phone call is all it takes.
Jorge Sierra: John Wall leaves the Wizards as the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and steals, No. 4 in scoring and No. 5 in Win Shares. DC legend indeed.
Albert Nahmad: LeBron James will now have 3 years, $124.9M remaining on his contract, after adding his 2-year, $85.7M extension. He won’t be allowed to extend his contract again until two years after this extension is officially signed.
Keith Smith: Per league sources: The Miami Heat have exercised their 2021-22 team option for guard Tyler Herro.
Keith Smith: Per league sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Antonius Cleveland. Cleveland fills the roster spot that was opened up when the Thunder waived Zylan Cheatham.