Sarah K. Spencer: Rondo says he can’t wait to get in the film room with Trae Young: “I look forward to learning from him, what he thinks and how he sees the game, and also me giving him a lot of input on how we can destroy defenses and take his game to another level.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 3, 2020 | 8:35 pm EST Update
James Harden yet to arrive in Houston
Marc Stein: Rockets star James Harden was not yet in Houston for the team’s individual workouts Thursday, league sources say … New Rockets coach Stephen Silas said this afternoon of Harden that he’s “confident that he’ll be here when we get started” Houston’s first practice is Sunday
Anthony Davis: “I just wanted to take the process one day at a time. Obviously winning the championship with L.A. was very great. The team Rob (Pelinka) put together, and Jeanie (Buss) put together, and Linda (Rambis) and all the people in the front office was amazing, and we did something special. Especially with everything going on in 2020. I don’t think there was a doubt that I was gonna come back, it was just trying to figure out the logistics and what was best for me and my family, and I was able to get a deal done today.”
Anthony Davis: “L.A. is the place I wanted to be. They do a great job… of just putting the team together. It’s the place I wanted to be, where I love to be. I’m out here during the summers and now living out here full-time for the next five years. So I thought it was just a great thing to go five years and be here in the place that I love, and (I) don’t plan on going anywhere. So why not maximize it the most at this opportunity?”
The Brisbane Bullets have completed their roster for the 2020-21 NBL season, signing former Orlando Magic two-way player Vic Law, the team announced on Friday. Law, 24, will be the Bullets’ second and final import for the new season, filling the open roster spot left by Will Magnay, who signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Fred Katz: Russell Westbrook will wear No. 4 for the Wizards, the team announces. No. 0 still belongs to Agent Zero, himself.
December 3, 2020 | 7:13 pm EST Update
Lakers announce LeBron James contract extension
The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed forward LeBron James, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.