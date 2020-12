“Whatever happens, happens. I just try to think about it like that,” he said. “Whatever happens, it was meant to be and it’ll happen that way. So I don’t stress myself out over it.” Still, LeVert couldn’t help but notice his name being mentioned frequently, as much as he tried to ignore the commotion. “It’s part of the business. They tell you that from Day 1, coming into it,” the guard said. “Nobody is irreplaceable. guys get moved every single year. For us, we just have to be prepared for any situation. I try not to pay attention to them, but it’s kinda hard when you turn on the tv and you see certain things, you turn on your social media [and] you see certain things. I just worry about the team, myself, putting in work every day and trying to maximize my potential.”