He’s also been studying some of the league’s top GMs, viewing that as another possible career path. ”I don’t want to put myself in a box,” Rondo said. ”I would love to manage a team. I’ve been working to understand young talent, understand the (collective bargaining agreement). You definitely have to understand the CBA to a T. I’ve been doing my due diligence.”
Rockets would want young star and picks for James Harden
The Rockets have made it clear that they’d require a king’s ransom — starting with a young franchise cornerstone and a massive picks package, per sources — in any potential deal for Harden. (Houston understood that Westbrook had much less market value and pounced when the asset of a protected first-round pick was attached to Wall.)
Houston’s decision-makers do not believe that this deal drastically alters the suddenly strained dynamic between Harden and the organization. It certainly doesn’t change the franchise’s stance regarding the perennial MVP candidate, who the Rockets fully anticipate will at least begin the season in Houston, as a high-ranking team source told ESPN in the wake of Wednesday’s trade.
Houston’s front office is confident that the team can be competitive this season. Rookie general manager Rafael Stone has remodeled the roster in his first weeks on the job, adding skilled centers Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins in free agency before this sell-low swap of max-salary PGs. The Rockets are hopeful that winning will ease Harden’s itchiness for an exit while recognizing that the pressure to trade him will intensify if early returns indicate that the team is not capable of contending.
During a later exchange at the press conference, House was asked about recent reports that All-Star guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook had sought to be traded elsewhere, and whether he had heard from them during the offseason. In response, House said his entire focus has been on addressing his personal fallout from the bubble: What Russ and James and the team got going on, as far as my concern, I really didn’t know. I’ve been focused on the bubble situation. I wouldn’t be able to answer that question for you right now, because I was too busy trying to get myself into a position to present myself back to the team and organization, and the fans of Houston.
“Whatever happens, happens. I just try to think about it like that,” he said. “Whatever happens, it was meant to be and it’ll happen that way. So I don’t stress myself out over it.” Still, LeVert couldn’t help but notice his name being mentioned frequently, as much as he tried to ignore the commotion. “It’s part of the business. They tell you that from Day 1, coming into it,” the guard said. “Nobody is irreplaceable. guys get moved every single year. For us, we just have to be prepared for any situation. I try not to pay attention to them, but it’s kinda hard when you turn on the tv and you see certain things, you turn on your social media [and] you see certain things. I just worry about the team, myself, putting in work every day and trying to maximize my potential.”
Oh, and about those draft-day trade rumors that had Carter and the fourth pick going to Golden State for the No. 2 selection? “When I first saw it, I kind of knew it was BS,” Carter said. “I didn’t pay much attention to it … I had a lot of faith I was going to be here. I knew the coaching staff and the front office believed in me from the talks that we’ve had. So I knew I was going to be a Bull. But it’s always a little anxiety when you see your name floating around as possibly being traded. But deep down in my heart, I knew I was going to be a Bull.”
Thunder add Melvin Frazier
Keith Smith: Per league sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Antonius Cleveland and signed Melvin Frazier Jr.
“I don’t think it was a doubt that I was coming back…LA is a place I want to be.” @AntDavis23 sits with our @geeter3 to discuss his contract extension with the #LakeShow, aspirations for the upcoming season, and more. @Lakers