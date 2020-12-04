All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Kirschner: The Hawks had their first team practic… shares share tweet pin sms send email 6 hours ago – via Twitter ChrisKirschner Chris Kirschner: The Hawks had their first team practice today. They got their coronavirus testing done as early as possible so they could get going as soon as today Uncategorized Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email