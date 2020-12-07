USA Today Sports

In an action-packed free agency that drastically revamp…

13 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In an action-packed free agency that drastically revamped the roster, Dunn, 26, represents the Hawks’ signature defensive signing. The Hawks were one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA last season (giving up the most points per game at 119.7), and the addition of Dunn should make them more formidable on that end of the floor. Last season with Chicago, Dunn averaged 2.0 steals per game, the second-most in the NBA. He narrowly missed out on the All-Defensive team and finished with a defensive real plus-minus of 3.01, second among all guards and 14th in the league. With his length, aggression and stifling on-ball defense, he tends to make life incredibly difficult for opposing ballhandlers.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 8, 2020 | 12:47 am EST Update

Rockets clinging to hope with James Harden

MacMahon said the Rockets “absolutely don’t want a fight” with Harden. “The Rockets are clinging to the hope, ‘Hey, we can be competitive this year,” said MacMahon. “‘If we’re competitive and we’re willing, maybe James will get back on board’ They’re just clinging to this hope and I mean, how many times have you seen a superstar demand a trade very publicly and things ended up working out. I will give you Kobe Bryant when they pulled the Pau Gasol trade and won championships. I’m having a hard time thinking of another situation like that.”
12 mins ago via RealGM

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 156 more rumors
As for the prospects of him being traded, sources say the Rockets’ demands remain unchanged even after these past few days: An All-Star/All-NBA level player in return, as well as a treasure trove of other assets (young prospects, first-round draft picks, etc.). But as of Monday afternoon, sources say, the trade market wasn’t responding to these demands in the kind of way that would inspire a move.
12 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Houston Rockets Turmoil?

Harden may not be disciplined by Rockets, NBA

12 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Sources: There’s some small sense here from the Rockets that this is James being James. He’s a known life-of-the-party type guy who — in non-pandemic times — was known to jet-set in pursuit of a good time only to hurry back to Houston while finding a way to perform at an MVP level. Yet while this is clearly different, his absence does not appear to have been packaged with a clear message attached.
12 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Silas was then asked about Wall’s aforementioned interaction with Harden and what it might mean. “The only relationship that I have with James is the fact that he was one of the people who, in the interview process, recommended that I get the job. So that’s the relationship that I have. I assume that the relationship (Harden) has with John goes a lot further down the road, so for that communication to happen doesn’t surprise me and we’ll see when he gets here.”
12 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home