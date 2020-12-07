In an action-packed free agency that drastically revamped the roster, Dunn, 26, represents the Hawks’ signature defensive signing. The Hawks were one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA last season (giving up the most points per game at 119.7), and the addition of Dunn should make them more formidable on that end of the floor. Last season with Chicago, Dunn averaged 2.0 steals per game, the second-most in the NBA. He narrowly missed out on the All-Defensive team and finished with a defensive real plus-minus of 3.01, second among all guards and 14th in the league. With his length, aggression and stifling on-ball defense, he tends to make life incredibly difficult for opposing ballhandlers.
