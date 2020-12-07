Kris Dunn is the guy you hate playing against, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said, but the guy you love when he’s on your side. Known for his fierceness on defense, Dunn, now with the Hawks after three seasons with the Bulls, described his intensity and trash-talking on the court like so: “I play ball like I play at the park. I don’t mean no harm by it, not at all, it’s just how I play basketball. If anything, I’m trying to motivate my team, get my team’s energy up, and I want us to play at a high level. I want us to play hard, I want us to play gritty.”
