13 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Kris Dunn is the guy you hate playing against, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said, but the guy you love when he’s on your side. Known for his fierceness on defense, Dunn, now with the Hawks after three seasons with the Bulls, described his intensity and trash-talking on the court like so: “I play ball like I play at the park. I don’t mean no harm by it, not at all, it’s just how I play basketball. If anything, I’m trying to motivate my team, get my team’s energy up, and I want us to play at a high level. I want us to play hard, I want us to play gritty.”

December 8, 2020 | 12:47 am EST Update

Rockets clinging to hope with James Harden

MacMahon said the Rockets “absolutely don’t want a fight” with Harden. “The Rockets are clinging to the hope, ‘Hey, we can be competitive this year,” said MacMahon. “‘If we’re competitive and we’re willing, maybe James will get back on board’ They’re just clinging to this hope and I mean, how many times have you seen a superstar demand a trade very publicly and things ended up working out. I will give you Kobe Bryant when they pulled the Pau Gasol trade and won championships. I’m having a hard time thinking of another situation like that.”
12 mins ago via RealGM

As for the prospects of him being traded, sources say the Rockets’ demands remain unchanged even after these past few days: An All-Star/All-NBA level player in return, as well as a treasure trove of other assets (young prospects, first-round draft picks, etc.). But as of Monday afternoon, sources say, the trade market wasn’t responding to these demands in the kind of way that would inspire a move.
12 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Harden may not be disciplined by Rockets, NBA

12 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Sources: There’s some small sense here from the Rockets that this is James being James. He’s a known life-of-the-party type guy who — in non-pandemic times — was known to jet-set in pursuit of a good time only to hurry back to Houston while finding a way to perform at an MVP level. Yet while this is clearly different, his absence does not appear to have been packaged with a clear message attached.
12 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Silas was then asked about Wall’s aforementioned interaction with Harden and what it might mean. “The only relationship that I have with James is the fact that he was one of the people who, in the interview process, recommended that I get the job. So that’s the relationship that I have. I assume that the relationship (Harden) has with John goes a lot further down the road, so for that communication to happen doesn’t surprise me and we’ll see when he gets here.”
12 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

