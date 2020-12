Deron Williams on playing for the legendary Jerry Sloan and his toughness and coaching style: “Do you know how much dummy offense we did? Man, so we would do it…some days we would come in, and he’d put me at the five and he’d put Booze [Carlos Boozer] at the one. You had to know, he wanted you to know every position so that everything was interchangeable. And that’s how good we run it. That’s what made it so successful, is how hard we ran it and how well we ran it.”