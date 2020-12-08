USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: The Hawks announced Fox Sports SE will televise all 37 of the team’s first half games. They will also televise the four preseason games.

December 8, 2020 | 4:38 pm EST Update
Deron Williams on playing for the legendary Jerry Sloan and his toughness and coaching style: “Do you know how much dummy offense we did? Man, so we would do it…some days we would come in, and he’d put me at the five and he’d put Booze [Carlos Boozer] at the one. You had to know, he wanted you to know every position so that everything was interchangeable. And that’s how good we run it. That’s what made it so successful, is how hard we ran it and how well we ran it.”
Deron Williams on his experience playing against Kobe Bryant: “I feel like he’s personally responsible for me not having a championship. …We lost, I think, three years in a row. I don’t think there was anyone in the East that could have beat us in a seven game series. But because of that man… didn’t get a chance. It didn’t even come to that, we didn’t get to the Western Conference Finals. A special man, man. He was the closest thing to [Michael] Jordan I think that there ever will be. With his passion on both ends of the floor, his competitiveness. Just a killer. A savage. Hands down.”
Joe Ingles is the NBA’s model of consistency. The Utah Jazz swingman has played a league-high 379 consecutive games, and he has done so while rarely changing his shoes. While other NBA players rip through sneakers — sometimes changing three or four times in the same game — Ingles once wore the same Size 13, yellow and white pair for six weeks, even though they had a ketchup stain on the toe from a pregame meal mishap.
December 8, 2020 | 4:23 pm EST Update
