Fox Sports Southeast has announced its broadcast team for the upcoming Atlanta Hawks season which begins on Dec. 23. Bob Rathburn will be on the call again this season alongside Hawks legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins. They will be joined by Kelly Crull, who works in a similar role for the Atlanta Braves and select ACC football telecasts. Crull, who is replacing veteran reporter Andre Aldridge, previously covered Oklahoma City Thunder before career stops in Chicago and San Diego.
