"I'm super excited," Young told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. …

“I’m super excited,” Young told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “This is a dream come true for me. I dreamed as a kid, just playing on those little goals in your room, putting on [signature] shoes and dreaming of being that player.” Young says he’s been “very involved” in the process of making the shoe. “I want this shoe to represent me, I want this shoe to represent who I am. This shoe is gonna do that. Every kid that puts this shoe on, every person who plays in this shoe, is going to feel the way that I feel.”

December 9, 2020 | 10:00 pm EST Update

Courtney Lee returning to Dallas

Tim MacMahon: Sources: Mavs plan to sign Courtney Lee to replace J.J. Barea on camp roster. Like Barea, Lee was considered a leader and great vet in Dallas locker room despite not being in regular rotation last season. Mavs value that kind of presence even though Lee is roster long shot.
3 hours ago via espn_macmahon

3 hours ago via Bob Egelko @ San Francisco Chronicle

December 9, 2020 | 8:05 pm EST Update
