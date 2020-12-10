“I’m super excited,” Young told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “This is a dream come true for me. I dreamed as a kid, just playing on those little goals in your room, putting on [signature] shoes and dreaming of being that player.” Young says he’s been “very involved” in the process of making the shoe. “I want this shoe to represent me, I want this shoe to represent who I am. This shoe is gonna do that. Every kid that puts this shoe on, every person who plays in this shoe, is going to feel the way that I feel.”
