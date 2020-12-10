More on Signature Shoes
"I'm super excited," Young told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "This is a dream come true for me. I dreamed as a kid, just playing on those little goals in your room, putting on [signature] shoes and dreaming of being that player." Young says he's been "very involved" in the process of making the shoe. "I want this shoe to represent me, I want this shoe to represent who I am. This shoe is gonna do that. Every kid that puts this shoe on, every person who plays in this shoe, is going to feel the way that I feel."
Jordan is now prepared to release its first Zion Williamson signature model shoe. The shoe will reportedly be named the Jordan Z Code and is scheduled to be released in early 2021. Williamson’s size and explosive movements on the court require a highly-specialized shoe. He had a high-profile shoe failure at Duke, when he planted his foot to move and his shoe gave way, causing him to miss several games with a knee injury. After that, Nike experimented with several customizations of its shoes to meet his needs for the remainder of the season.
With uncertainty surrounding what's left of what was shaping up to be a second-straight MVP season for Giannis Antetokounmpo, a photo rumored to be his second signature sneaker has surfaced. Kix.r_us shares an image of what's believed to be the Nike Zoom Freak 2, another low-top silhouette with fairly different design language than its predecessor. Once again, the shoe's standout feature is its branding—this time the Swoosh appears to be in the form of a detached overlay that wraps into the rear pull-tab. Antetokounmpo's logo has been shifted to the lateral heel.