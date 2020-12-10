Roy Parry: Magic F James Ennis has sustained a dislocated left ring finger and his return is questionable, team officials said.
Serena Winters: Ben Simmons & James Ennis III both practiced today. Per Sixers, their status for Friday’s game will be determined after tomorrow’s practice. If everyone is healthy, Brett Brown says Friday’s game will be like a dress rehearsal (in terms of mins) for the season opener Tuesday!
Serena Winters: Both James Ennis (right calf strain) and Ben Simmons (back tightness) will sit out tomorrow nights preseason game vs. Detroit (precautionary). Al Horford (rest) also out. #Sixers
Serena Winters: Joel Embiid is still listed as questionable on the 530 injury report. Jonah Bolden is probable (left knee soreness) James Ennis III (right quad contusion) is probable.
Derek Bodner: #sixers 5:30 PM injury report: - Joel Embiid (questionable, left knee soreness) - Jonah Bolden (probable, left knee soreness) - James Ennis (doubtful, right quad contusion).
Tim Bontemps: Sixers announce James Ennis is out with a quad contusion and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Means he’s out through at least the first two games of the first round.
Serena Winters: Couple of notes from #Sixers practice today. The Sixers said Mike Scott (lower back tightness) and James Ennis III (right quad contusion) were both partial participants. Status will be updated tomorrow.
Salman Ali: Per Mike D'Antoni, James Ennis will be out 1-2 weeks with a strained hamstring and be re-evaluated.
Jonathan Feigen: New injury issues for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is out with a sore leg. James Ennis is questionable with a sore right hamstring. That was the hamstring that had been strained before he came back last night in Brooklyn. James Harden is available to play tonight against in Chicago.
Kelly Iko: James Ennis will make his return tonight, and is starting. Carmelo Anthony returns to the bench.
Mark Berman: Mike D'Antoni runs thru #Rockets injuries: "Nene went to get an MRI (calf).. He's very questionable. Marquese Chriss is questionable..James Ennis..strained his right hamstring.. So he's going to be out. Chris Paul is getting cleaned up (from Rondo's spit).So he'll be out (suspended)"
Rod Beard: #Pistons James Ennis III has a hand injury and won't play today vs. #Nets. Reggie Jackson will play in his first back-to-back since his ankle injury.
Michael Wallace: Bickerstaff says JaMychal Green and James Ennis will return tonight from injuries to face the Pistons.
Michael Wallace: Grizzlies say Chandler Parsons (knee soreness) is day-to-day. He hasn't played since Dec. 27. Both JaMychal Green (ankle) and James Ennis (calf) are expected to return within the next week, which possibly puts them in play for the upcoming 4-game road trip.
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies SF James Ennis will play Sunday against the Jazz after missing the last 14 games due to a strained calf. "He was playing at such a high level before he went down," coach David Fizdale said. "He gives us that Swiss Army-knife type guy."
Adrian Wojnarowski: James Ennis has been close to Grizz return, but Conley and Chandler Parsons making significant progress toward returns, sources say.
Tim MacMahon: Source: Source: Grizzlies SF James Ennis is expected to miss two weeks with a strained calf. Memphis is also missing SF Chandler Parsons, who is out at least two weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee.
Ronald Tillery: Griz swingman James Ennis has a Grade II calf strain and will be out Wednesday vs Philly. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
December 10, 2020 | 7:06 pm EST Update
Kyrie Irving, Nets fined by the league
Malika Andrews: Kyrie Irving and the Nets have been fined $25K for not speaking to reporters, which is a violation of league rules. Irving has yet to speak to reporters since the beginning of training camp.
KC Johnson: Can confirm that Gar Forman will work in Pelicans front office, focusing on scouting, as a special advisor to Pelicans EVP David Griffin and GM Trajan Langdon. First with news: @Adrian Wojnarowski. Forman and Griffin have been close for years and shared mutual respect for each other.
LeBron James was so outraged after watching a youth football coach smack a child during a game this month … he said he might’ve straight-up fought the guy over it all if he were there in person. “If I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure,” the Lakers superstar said Wednesday night.
The coach who attacked the kid has been identified at Gerrel Williams — who actually worked for a Sheriff’s Dept. in Georgia. Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports … the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida investigated Williams for possible child abuse after someone sent them video of the Dec. 7 incident.
December 10, 2020 | 6:36 pm EST Update
LeBron James named TIME's Athlete of the Year
In recognition of what the 35-year-old has achieved both on and off the court, LeBron James has been named TIME magazine’s Athlete of the Year.
At 11:58 a.m. on June 8, LeBron James logged on to a video call from the living room of his Los Angeles–area home. As the clock hit noon, James, who abhors tardiness, took command of a virtual meeting that included more than 20 top athletes, entertainers and political pros. He set a serious tone: across the country, people were filling the streets to march against racial injustice and demand systemic change. What could this group do about it? James had the answer, and it wasn’t another celebrity PSA: an all-star coalition committed to pushing back against the suppression of Black voters.
The moment required a movement, and LeBron James, the greatest basketball player of his generation—arguably of any generation—and one of the most prominent Black men in the world, would lead the way. “That was my initial call to action,” James tells TIME in late November, “to let people know what my mission was, what my passion was, and how we were going to deliver.”