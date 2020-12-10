All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: After a pesky knee injury hampered hi… shares share tweet pin sms send email 6 hours ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: After a pesky knee injury hampered him for the first several months of last season, Kevin Huerter tells me he’s fully healthy & that his body is feeling “the best it’s felt in a long time.” “I haven’t had anything holding me back,” he adds. Good news for both Huerter + Hawks. Uncategorized Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email