All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: "I'm really excited about it now. I r… shares share tweet pin sms send email 4 hours ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: “I’m really excited about it now. I really can’t wait.” – Clint Capela, who wasn’t able to make his Hawks debut last season due to injury and hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 29 Uncategorized Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email