Kevin Chouinard: Hawks also said that Tony Snell (infla… shares share tweet pin sms send email 6 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Hawks also said that Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot & not with team – self-isolating) hasn't been reviewed since the prior update on Nov. 30. Injuries, Uncategorized Injuries, Tony Snell, Atlanta Hawks