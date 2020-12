From the looks of it, it doesn’t sound like this is a day-to-day situation for Capela, either. There’s a growing sense internally he could be out for a while, at least until after the All-Star break. Capela is said to be in pain daily, struggling to run early Friday morning before the Mavericks’ game. A collective coaching decision was made that day to rest him until he fully recovers. “Hurts like heck,” D’Antoni said, citing his past experience with plantar fasciitis. “He’s dealing with it, and every day it’s tough and he’s dealing with pain. But it’s like he’s gotta get over it and the only way you can do that is rest and treatment. It could linger, it could be a while.”