Bob Pettit: “I like to shoot a little, hunt a little, play golf every once in a while, not too much. But I enjoy life. We have a lot of fun. … Life has been wonderful for me. And I’ve enjoyed it. I hope to have another couple of good years.” He follows the NBA today. Game’s changed a little. He watches the New Orleans Pelicans and also the Atlanta Hawks, who moved from St. Louis down south in 1968. Pettit is a franchise great, his No. 9 hanging in the Atlanta rafters, even though he never played there.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 14, 2020 | 8:38 am EST Update
James Harden still seeking trade
The arrival of John Wall has left All-NBA guard James Harden unmoved and uninterested in pursuing a new partnership, and the franchise star continues to push the Houston Rockets for a trade, sources told ESPN.
After making his Rockets preseason debut this weekend, Wall expressed hope that Harden might become excited about playing together with him in a backcourt — a prospect that Harden is rejecting as he prepares to rejoin the team on Monday in practice, sources said. “I think me and James can be a heck of a combination,” Wall told reporters after the Rockets 104-91 loss to the Chicago Bulls Sunday night. “I just hope we get the opportunity to get into the regular season and see how it goes.” This isn’t personal with Wall, and as one source tells ESPN, there’s “no change” in Harden’s desire for a fresh start elsewhere.
After detouring to social engagements in Atlanta and Las Vegas prior to reporting late for training camp last week, Harden — a league MVP and three-time NBA scoring champion — has expressed to Rockets ownership and management his intention to be professional and engaged upon joining the team, sources said.
Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris just made a big investment in North American sports. Sawiris, the richest person in Egypt with an estimated net worth of $6.4 billion, bought a 5% stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., the holding company that owns the New York Knicks and Rangers. His stake is set to grow to 6.3% by March 2021 according to a filing, which would make Sawiris the third-largest shareholder in the company behind Silver Lake and Vanguard.
December 14, 2020 | 7:10 am EST Update
Pistons waive LiAngelo Ball
James Edwards III: Per sources, the #Pistons have waived Anthony Lamb, Louis King and LiAngelo Ball.
Adam Zagoria: NBA free agent @Jeremy Lin practiced with the G League Ignite team this weekend ahead of their scrimmages this week, per league sources. He spent last season with the Beijing Ducks of the CBA. pic.twitter.com/a4OTTnTyGk
After a year and a half of Achilles rehabilitation, Kevin Durant returned to the basketball court for the first time on Sunday for the Brooklyn Nets’ preseason game against the Washington Wizards. “I was anxious, nervous,” Durant said afterward. “I visualized this moment for so long — nine, 10 months of thinking about how it would be, this next phase of my career. I felt like I was chomping at the bit, especially once COVID hit because I didn’t see a future — when the season was going to start in the future. I was going through it. “So to go through this felt solid.”
“I want to play at the highest level of basketball — the highest intensity of basketball, and that’s not in the preseason,” Durant said. “I want to play at an elite level late into the season, playoffs. That’s when I want to play my best basketball, so I’m working toward that point.” Since the game ended, Durant said he has been fielding texts and phone calls from friends, colleagues and acquaintances asking how he is feeling. “I can’t wait ’til that’s over with so I can get back into the swing of things and just feel like one of the guys again,” Durant said. “So it was a good first step.”