One summer evening in 2008, a 26-year-old named Tarek Pertew left his office in Manhattan and walked over to Sara D. Roosevelt Park, a strip of green on the Lower East Side. Pertew wore a suit. He had no plans. He only wished for some fresh air, so he stumbled over to a soccer field, noticed a game, and gripped the chain-link fence. A group of New Yorkers were playing pickup, sweating through their shirts as the golden hour sunlight reflected off windows in the neighborhood. There was no crowd, no onlookers, only a group of friends, a ball and the sounds of soccer. And then, as one of the guys delivered another on-target pass, Pertew realized what he was watching. “I was like: ‘Holy s—, that’s Steve Nash.’”