Out on the field, Nash presented like you might expect from a Hall of Fame point guard: good pace, great feet, a surplus of creativity and vision. “NBA vision,” Pertew recalled. He roamed from box to box. He helped back on defense. He looked like someone who grew up playing the sport in Victoria, British Columbia, then became the NBA’s biggest soccer fan. There was only one surprise. It was how anonymous he looked. Nash was still in his prime with the Phoenix Suns, still seven years away from retirement and more than a decade from returning to New York to coach the Brooklyn Nets. He resembled a Manhattan advertising exec out for a post-work kickabout. “It was clear he knew the fellas and they said: ‘Hey, let’s go play pickup,’” Partew said