USA Today Sports

Shoot 360 has now arrived in the metro-Atlanta area beh…

7 hours ago via Ben Stinar @ Forbes.com
Shoot 360 has now arrived in the metro-Atlanta area behind investments from NBA players such as Derrick Favors and Trae Young.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 15, 2020 | 8:19 pm EST Update
One summer evening in 2008, a 26-year-old named Tarek Pertew left his office in Manhattan and walked over to Sara D. Roosevelt Park, a strip of green on the Lower East Side. Pertew wore a suit. He had no plans. He only wished for some fresh air, so he stumbled over to a soccer field, noticed a game, and gripped the chain-link fence. A group of New Yorkers were playing pickup, sweating through their shirts as the golden hour sunlight reflected off windows in the neighborhood. There was no crowd, no onlookers, only a group of friends, a ball and the sounds of soccer. And then, as one of the guys delivered another on-target pass, Pertew realized what he was watching. “I was like: ‘Holy s—, that’s Steve Nash.’”
7 hours ago via Rustin Dodd @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

Out on the field, Nash presented like you might expect from a Hall of Fame point guard: good pace, great feet, a surplus of creativity and vision. “NBA vision,” Pertew recalled. He roamed from box to box. He helped back on defense. He looked like someone who grew up playing the sport in Victoria, British Columbia, then became the NBA’s biggest soccer fan. There was only one surprise. It was how anonymous he looked. Nash was still in his prime with the Phoenix Suns, still seven years away from retirement and more than a decade from returning to New York to coach the Brooklyn Nets. He resembled a Manhattan advertising exec out for a post-work kickabout. “It was clear he knew the fellas and they said: ‘Hey, let’s go play pickup,’” Partew said.
7 hours ago via Rustin Dodd @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

Once, in the summer of 2014, a 30-something New York native named Joe Franquinha showed up at a park in Manhattan to be a guest goalkeeper for a squad from an ad agency. As he warmed up, Franquinha noticed an athletic looking guy wearing green shorts, green shoes and a white jersey repping Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in lower Manhattan: “Is that… Steve Nash over there?” Franquinha asked. It was. According to Franquinha, Nash balled out.
7 hours ago via Rustin Dodd @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

A few years before that, Kyle Martino, a retired MLS player living in New York, was coaxed by a friend into joining a team from Phebe’s, a bar in the East Village. The squad was known for its ringers, so Martino wasn’t surprised to see some former pros warming up. He was, however, shocked by what he saw on the field at Pier 40. “I looked over and I was like, ‘Is that f—— Steve Nash?’” Martino recalled. “(My friend) was like, ‘Yeah, man, he plays on our team, too.’”
7 hours ago via Rustin Dodd @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

December 15, 2020 | 7:37 pm EST Update

Jimmy Butler unconcerned with what other teams are doing

Butler has noticed all the comings and goings around the league. Miami mostly stood pat in the offseason, while the Lakers, Clippers and Bucks all added pieces, and Kevin Durant is set to return to the Nets. “I feel the same way I always feel: I’m betting on the Heat,” Butler says. “All the movement everybody’s doing? Don’t scare me none. We truly don’t care. What makes me smile, is every time we take the floor, the best player is on the Miami Heat.”
7 hours ago via Rohan Nadkarni @ Sports Illustrated

Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

After years of bouncing from team to team, leaving a wake of flustered teammates in his path, Jimmy Butler, the tough Texan from tiny Tomball, is now . . . endearing. The black hat is gone. As we talk over Zoom, I’m explaining to him how a story I wrote about how he won the bubble despite losing the Finals resonated with readers. “No offense, but I haven’t read any article that you’ve written,” Butler, 31, told me last month. “I’m sure your work is absolutely f—— incredible, but I don’t pay attention to the media. One day they’re going to like you, the next day they heard this so they write a story about it. But don’t nobody know what’s really going on.”
7 hours ago via Rohan Nadkarni @ Sports Illustrated

Uncategorized

,

Home