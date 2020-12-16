“I don’t care where you are or who you are but to do that in the NBA is special and John is special,” coach Lloyd Pierce said. “It wasn’t by chance. He shot 41 percent from 3. He’s a hell of an offensive player. His effective field goal percentage is pretty high, as well. He finishes tremendously around the basket and is a tremendous offensive rebounder. Any individual accolade or attention they may seek is going to come as a result of our team success, and I’m going to continue to preach that to each guy. That’s how it works. You want to be a national exposure player, we have to be a national exposure team. We’re striving to take that next step. We want to be noticeably better.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 16, 2020 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Andy Larsen: Udoka Azubuike is OUT for tomorrow’s preseason game against LAC due to left knee soreness.
Kobe Bryant would have been proud of LeBron James and Anthony Davis winning the Los Angeles Lakers’ 17th NBA title, Shaquille O’Neal told ESPN. “After all that we went through [in 2020], it was a good ending for them to win the championship,” O’Neal said.
“There will never be the next [Shaq and Kobe],” O’Neal said. The Hall of Fame center said the current Lakers tandem will forge their own legacy. “We don’t need them to catch up to us,” O’Neal said. “Kobe and myself were not trying to catch Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] … Kobe and I, [our] legacy will never be duplicated. Or imitated.”
O’Neal also made it clear that Davis is not a center when asked what Davis will face now as a dominant big man defending his first championship. “Well, I hate when you all put power forwards and big men in the same category,” O’Neal said. “You should talk to Tim Duncan. Because power forwards and big men are two different categories. Period. But I wish him well. My thing is just stay hungry. Why win one when you can win two, three or four.”
December 16, 2020 | 8:04 pm EST Update
LeBron James, Anthony Davis to make their preseason debut
Mike Trudell: LeBron and AD will both play in the 1st half only, said Vogel. Kuzma, Schroder and Gasol will start alongside the two All-NBA First Teamers. KCP will be out tonight with hip soreness (not an injury). Caruso is also out (sore hip).