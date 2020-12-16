USA Today Sports

“I don’t care where you are or who you are but to d…

12 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“I don’t care where you are or who you are but to do that in the NBA is special and John is special,” coach Lloyd Pierce said. “It wasn’t by chance. He shot 41 percent from 3. He’s a hell of an offensive player. His effective field goal percentage is pretty high, as well. He finishes tremendously around the basket and is a tremendous offensive rebounder. Any individual accolade or attention they may seek is going to come as a result of our team success, and I’m going to continue to preach that to each guy. That’s how it works. You want to be a national exposure player, we have to be a national exposure team. We’re striving to take that next step. We want to be noticeably better.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 16, 2020 | 9:34 pm EST Update
“There will never be the next [Shaq and Kobe],” O’Neal said. The Hall of Fame center said the current Lakers tandem will forge their own legacy. “We don’t need them to catch up to us,” O’Neal said. “Kobe and myself were not trying to catch Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] … Kobe and I, [our] legacy will never be duplicated. Or imitated.”
2 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, , , ,

2 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, , ,

December 16, 2020 | 8:04 pm EST Update

LeBron James, Anthony Davis to make their preseason debut

Mike Trudell: LeBron and AD will both play in the 1st half only, said Vogel. Kuzma, Schroder and Gasol will start alongside the two All-NBA First Teamers. KCP will be out tonight with hip soreness (not an injury). Caruso is also out (sore hip).
4 hours ago via LakersReporter

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

Home