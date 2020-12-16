USA Today Sports

“I would love to see John with the Atlanta Hawks for an extended period of time,” Hawks owner Tony Ressler said. “John’s a really good young player and a really good kid. I hope we can figure out a very fair and reasonable contract for him. I know Travis is very focused on keeping John Collins with the Atlanta Hawks.”

December 16, 2020 | 9:34 pm EST Update
“There will never be the next [Shaq and Kobe],” O’Neal said. The Hall of Fame center said the current Lakers tandem will forge their own legacy. “We don’t need them to catch up to us,” O’Neal said. “Kobe and myself were not trying to catch Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] … Kobe and I, [our] legacy will never be duplicated. Or imitated.”
December 16, 2020 | 8:04 pm EST Update

LeBron James, Anthony Davis to make their preseason debut

Mike Trudell: LeBron and AD will both play in the 1st half only, said Vogel. Kuzma, Schroder and Gasol will start alongside the two All-NBA First Teamers. KCP will be out tonight with hip soreness (not an injury). Caruso is also out (sore hip).
