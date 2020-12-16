USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela says his body's feeling …

9 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela says his body’s feeling pretty good, but it’s a process re-adjusting to soreness/bruises after games. “I just have to get my body in that rhythm again by making sure that I’m getting treatment & coming in before & doing work that I need to do to have my body ready.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 16, 2020 | 9:34 pm EST Update
“There will never be the next [Shaq and Kobe],” O’Neal said. The Hall of Fame center said the current Lakers tandem will forge their own legacy. “We don’t need them to catch up to us,” O’Neal said. “Kobe and myself were not trying to catch Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] … Kobe and I, [our] legacy will never be duplicated. Or imitated.”
2 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, , , ,

2 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, , ,

December 16, 2020 | 8:04 pm EST Update

LeBron James, Anthony Davis to make their preseason debut

Mike Trudell: LeBron and AD will both play in the 1st half only, said Vogel. Kuzma, Schroder and Gasol will start alongside the two All-NBA First Teamers. KCP will be out tonight with hip soreness (not an injury). Caruso is also out (sore hip).
4 hours ago via LakersReporter

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

Home