USA Today Sports

The developers behind the proposed Impact Athletic Cent…

7 hours ago via Business News
The developers behind the proposed Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon were awarded $1.9 million in tax incentives this week on their $11 million project. The 83,000-square-foot sports center is expected to attract 25,000 basketball and volleyball players, coaches and spectators to the region during its first year of operation.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 16, 2020 | 9:34 pm EST Update
“There will never be the next [Shaq and Kobe],” O’Neal said. The Hall of Fame center said the current Lakers tandem will forge their own legacy. “We don’t need them to catch up to us,” O’Neal said. “Kobe and myself were not trying to catch Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] … Kobe and I, [our] legacy will never be duplicated. Or imitated.”
2 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, , , ,

2 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, , ,

December 16, 2020 | 8:04 pm EST Update

LeBron James, Anthony Davis to make their preseason debut

Mike Trudell: LeBron and AD will both play in the 1st half only, said Vogel. Kuzma, Schroder and Gasol will start alongside the two All-NBA First Teamers. KCP will be out tonight with hip soreness (not an injury). Caruso is also out (sore hip).
4 hours ago via LakersReporter

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

Home