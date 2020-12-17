GameOn Technology, the industry-leading conversational applications platform, has announced its latest NBA partner, the Atlanta Hawks, to create a new fan experience for Facebook Messenger. This announcement comes just after the 2020-21 NBA preseason start. This new chat application fuels the Hawks content engine to keep their fans apprised of their news, player stats, and scores. For those who can’t watch the game, Hawks highlights and game updates will be made available to fans at the touch of a finger.
