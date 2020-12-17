USA Today Sports

December 17, 2020 | 4:06 pm EST Update
Certain moments in life produce outsized impacts that reverberate throughout a society. In 2020, the death of George Floyd sparked seminal reckonings with the nation’s racial past and calls for social justice. For his work to amplify understanding of race and social justice issues, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle is a finalist for the 2020 Dallas Morning News Texan of the Year.
3 mins ago via Dallas Morning News Editorial @ Dallas Morning News

Months after George Floyd’s daughter Gianna lost her father to racially motivated police brutality, a community of celebrities have come together to plan a special gathering for her seventh birthday, the first without her father. The celebration has been in the works since July, when Gianna visited family friends and restaurant owners Ericka and William Platt of Restaurant Ten and Rosie’s Café. The Platt family is also close to NBA star Stephen Jackson, and they came together to brainstorm ideas for a celebration.
3 mins ago via Landon Buford @ Forbes.com

December 17, 2020 | 3:56 pm EST Update
