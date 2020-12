Months after George Floyd’s daughter Gianna lost her father to racially motivated police brutality, a community of celebrities have come together to plan a special gathering for her seventh birthday, the first without her father. The celebration has been in the works since July, when Gianna visited family friends and restaurant owners Ericka and William Platt of Restaurant Ten and Rosie’s Café. The Platt family is also close to NBA star Stephen Jackson, and they came together to brainstorm ideas for a celebration