All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce indicated that Onyeka Oko… shares share tweet pin sms send email 8 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce indicated that Onyeka Okongwu was still unable to participate in some parts of practices, though he did participate fully in today’s lighter practice. Injuries, Uncategorized Injuries, Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email