“I said this to Travis: What’s the point of having all of this cap space if you don’t use it? That’s like looking at a fancy toy that you could never get your hands on. To me, using the cap space was building the cap space, positioning ourselves for this and not using it would have been the great frustration, and Travis certainly shared that view and did everything he could to make sure he used the cap space. We used every bit of that cap space. He did exactly what he was supposed to do, and I’m here with great confidence.”
December 22, 2020 | 11:32 am EST Update
Warriors add Juan Toscano-Anderson
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to a two-way contract, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
JD Shaw: The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed Chris Chiozza to a two-way deal. Team also requested waivers on Jeremiah Martin.
Keith Smith: Kyle Kuzma’s extension is for $13 million flat each season from 2021-22 through 2023-24. He has a player option for 2023-24. No trade bonus included.
Also, the Lakers wanted to help Lue select his assistant coaches, and that frustrated him. Lue was stunned, sources said, when he met with the Lakers’ deep thinkers for the first time (prior to any contract discussions) and Kurt Rambis, a senior adviser to Pelinka and team owner Jeanie Buss, asked Lue if he would accept him — Rambis — on Lue’s bench. The Lakers, through a spokeswoman, denied Rambis asked Lue about coaching with him. “Ty felt like they were doing everything in their power to get him to not take the job,” one source said. “Offer him less years, less money, stir up the pot with some of these other things. They knew they had to interview him because LeBron wanted him, but they were hoping he would walk away.”
“Ty wanted to be respected as a championship-winning coach,” said a source close to the situation. “He was right, but you also have to respect Ty for protecting the coaches who come after him. If he just says ‘yes’ to the years and any dollar amount the Lakers say, it sets a bad precedent. “You also can understand where the Lakers were coming from at the time,” the same source said. “They wanted to protect themselves. They’d come up short, they were under a lot of pressure from fans and the media and they were fighting a perception that they didn’t want, which was that LeBron was running the show.”
“Ty and I share an agent, so I knew he was involved,” Vogel said. “And I supported that. He’s a great coach, a championship coach. When he talked to me about potentially coming onto his staff, I was honored for the opportunity to work with him. But this opportunity here with the Lakers … you just want to be a part of something like this. It’s not about anything else. When he pulled out, they moved very quickly to getting me into L.A. for an interview. And moved quickly in terms of offering me the job.”
Lue had an ally in the Sixers’ search — super agent Rich Paul, who represents James (hence his ties to Lue) and Philadelphia star Ben Simmons. But sources across the NBA said the Sixers’ other star, Joel Embiid, ultimately opposed Lue as coach for X’s and O’s reasons and for the optics of Simmons’ “guy” getting the job.
He added, “Of course he ascended right to the top just like everybody thought he would. I think he’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime performers. Same with Michael Jordan. Because I was such a kid back in the day when Jordan was around, I looked up to him. “I was a younger guy back then. I appreciate what LeBron’s doing and bringing to the game, he’s unbelievable. But for me, just because Jordan has that mystique, I just got to go Michael Jordan just off the mystique. Both guys are phenomenal,” Austin said.