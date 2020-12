Also, the Lakers wanted to help Lue select his assistant coaches, and that frustrated him. Lue was stunned, sources said, when he met with the Lakers’ deep thinkers for the first time (prior to any contract discussions) and Kurt Rambis, a senior adviser to Pelinka and team owner Jeanie Buss, asked Lue if he would accept him — Rambis — on Lue’s bench. The Lakers, through a spokeswoman, denied Rambis asked Lue about coaching with him. “Ty felt like they were doing everything in their power to get him to not take the job,” one source said. “Offer him less years, less money, stir up the pot with some of these other things. They knew they had to interview him because LeBron wanted him, but they were hoping he would walk away.”