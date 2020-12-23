Kyle Goon: Jeanie Buss directly to fans: We miss you so much. The team misses you. But someday soon, we’ll be together. She goes on to acknowledge JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, JR Smith, Dion Waiters, Troy Daniels and DeMarcus Cousins and thank them.
December 23, 2020 | 1:24 am EST Update
Blazers were dark horse for Giannis Antetokounmpo's services?
Sandwiched in between all that is what Haynes termed a “secret team” waiting for the reigning NBA MVP if he didn’t extend in Milwaukee. That team turned out to be the Trail Blazers, with Lillard as the primary reason. Haynes begins discussing the potential union near the five-minute mark of the show. If Giannis were to leave Milwaukee, I’m talking about this past summer, before he signed the max extension. If the team didn’t make the necessary moves to make Giannis feel comfortable, I believe there was a team that he would have considered leaving for, and that team is the Portland Trail Blazers. Sources have told me that Giannis and Damian Lillard, they’ve gotten really close over the last few months. And they were talking about working out together.
I want to explain how important that is to everybody. Giannis doesn’t workout with anybody that’s not on his team. He’s turned down working out with LeBron James and turned down being part of the Space Jam 2 movie. He doesn’t do that. Him and Dame were supposed to work out. I’m trying to be careful how I’m saying this, I don’t want to get to saying it’s recruiting. But sources have told me that both of them were talking with each other about the possibility of what it would look like playing with each other, you know, when their contracts allowed so. I believe Dame was trying to tell Giannis about what it would look like him playing in Portland and same, visa versa, what it would look like him playing in Milwaukee.
Casey Holdahl: “Me and him, we was gonna connect and train. He was going to train with Phil, the guy I train with, we was going to get together, train together. If he was going to leave, I was going to see what he wanted to do.” — @Dame_Lillard re: Giannis
Casey Holdahl: The plan was to workout in December when the thought was that the season would start in January. But with the league making the week of Christmas happen, time ran out.
The only cap space team that sticks out as a potential Ball suitor is the New York Knicks. There are other teams like the Bulls, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Thunder, and Raptors who have cap space but have point guard situations that could stop them from pursuing Ball. If his market is down this summer, he could sign his $14.4 million qualifying offer, which is high in historical standards. That would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
Irving, who’s been rather shrewd when it comes to media availability as of late, was kind enough to answer a few questions on Tuesday night after their season opener. He discussed how his approach to the game has evolved through the course of his time in the league: “As a young player, you think that scoring a bunch of points and doing a bunch of things, getting individual accolades are great. I definitely was going after those things, and now, I don’t really care for any of those individual accolades or goals. It really doesn’t bother me. I know I’m validated culturally, and that’s all that matters,” Irving said (via YES Network on Twitter).
It was the summer of 2018 when Damian Lillard made one of his more memorable and pointed phone calls to Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. The sting of the Blazers’ first-round sweep to New Orleans was still fresh, and so too were rumors of Stotts’ future. Not only was there speculation that Stotts would be fired in Portland, he was being linked to openings in Orlando and Phoenix. “I called him and said, ‘Hey, I’ve been hearing about you going to another team,”’ Lillard said. “So I was like, ‘What’s going on? Are you bailing?”’
The idea of Stotts leaving was a sensitive subject for Lillard, who had long supported his head coach. Publicly, Lillard said as long as he played in Portland, he wanted Stotts as his coach. And privately, he told the decision-makers the Blazers’ failure was not the fault of the coaches.