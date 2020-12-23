-
KC Johnson: Bulls upgrade Tomas Satoransky and Devon Do…
December 24, 2020 | 7:14 am EST Update
Kings to re-sign Chimezie Metu
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Kings are signing C Chimezie Metu to a two-way contract, source tells ESPN.
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Charlotte is among a small quantity of clubs with an open roster spot still available, so a free-agent signing is possible.
No suspension for James Harden
Marc Stein: No suspension for Harden. I’m told the timeline for him to rejoin the Rockets, in terms of how many more negative coronavirus tests he may have to register, is still TBD. @ramonashelburne reported earlier today that Harden registered negative tests Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Marc Stein: Harden was not suspended in addition to the fine because violating the league’s health and safety guidelines invokes an additional quarantine period for players. The extra quarantine mandates those players will be docked game checks for any games missed while they are held out.
Marc Stein: Harden, in other words, was fortunate tonight. He would have lost an additional $284,517 but saved that amount when Houston’s game was postponed. Lou Williams, remember, was not suspended in the bubble for violating protocols but lost 2 game checks completing his extra quarantine.
Marc Stein: Update: Sources say NBA is docking 1/72 of a player’s salary for each game missed due to a violation of the league’s COVID protocols. So James Harden would have lost $567,000 had Houston played tonight. He will forfeit that amount if he misses any games due to future violations.
Marc Stein: When a player is suspended by the NBA, they are docked 1/145 of THEIR SALARY for each game missed. So the financial penalty for violating COVID guidelines is essentially twice as harsh. Houston’s next game is Saturday at Portland. League has not yet ruled on Harden’s availability.
Nearly as improbable, Antetokounmpo had a chance to send it to overtime off an inbound lob from Jrue Holiday, as he drew a foul on Tristan Thompson. But after sinking the first attempt, the second knocked off the rim and the Bucks lost, 122-121, Wednesday night in the season opener. “Aside from the ball going in the basket I’m not sure we could have defended Tatum much better than we did,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said of the Boston star’s shot. “I thought Giannis did a great job individually, great contest and you know, credit to Tatum, banked in a three at the end of the clock.”