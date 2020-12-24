USA Today Sports

“I recall you (myself) asking me a question after our second game last year when we were 2-0,” Pierce said. “I told you we had a long season. We know what happened after that. (Not overreacting is) everything. You’re going to see teams get off to hot starts. You’re going to see teams struggle out of the gates. You’re going to see some unusual things that are going to happen this year. We saw a postponement already. We have to respect this game. We have practice tomorrow. We have to get in some work. We’re off on Christmas and flying. We have a team in Memphis that’s always given us a hard time. Respect is at the top of the list. Work is right next to it. If we’re respecting this game and continuing to work, I think we’ll be fine.”

Jason Arasheben, aka Jason of Beverly Hills, waited 10 years for a chance to design another Los Angeles Lakers championship ring. And then when the jeweler got his opportunity, Arasheben had to turn the ring around in just four weeks, rather than the customary three to four months he would get during a normal NBA offseason. “I’m used to these last-minute orders because I also service over 200 guys in the league as personal clients, including a bunch on the team,” Arasheben told ESPN this week. “So I’m used to this, ‘Hey Jason, it’s two days from Christmas, but I need you to make this custom piece for me for my wife.'”
Lakers legend Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in January, has several tributes on the totem. There is a Black Mamba snake encircling every player’s uniform number, and the ring has a first-of-its-kind detachable top that reveals another Bryant salute. “We created a removable top that exposes the rafters that are up in Staples Center with [jerseys of] all of the retired Laker greats, with a special emphasis put on Kobe’s No. 8 and No. 24 jersey, and it’s set on a snakeskin-texture background,” said Arasheben, adding that he developed a ball-bearing system to allow the top of the ring to be removed.
