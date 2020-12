Lakers legend Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in January, has several tributes on the totem. There is a Black Mamba snake encircling every player’s uniform number, and the ring has a first-of-its-kind detachable top that reveals another Bryant salute. “We created a removable top that exposes the rafters that are up in Staples Center with [jerseys of] all of the retired Laker greats, with a special emphasis put on Kobe’s No. 8 and No. 24 jersey, and it’s set on a snakeskin-texture background,” said Arasheben, adding that he developed a ball-bearing system to allow the top of the ring to be removed.