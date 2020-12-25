Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report: Brandon Goodwin (right elbow sprain) is questionable. Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is doubtful. Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion) is doubtful. Kris Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee) is out.
December 25, 2020 | 9:15 pm EST Update
Kevin Durant wants to play as many games as possible
Alex Schiffer: Durant said he’s going to talk to Nash and the training staff about the Nets upcoming back-to-back. Wants to play as much as he can, including Sunday, but wants to do what’s best.
Mirjam Swanson: Denver coach Michael Malone on what he wants for Christmas: “The best Christmas present would be a win … and if you took out the win-and-loss component, just growth.”
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “To me, this is more about us.” Said their goal should be to not lose two in a row this year. Said it doesn’t always have to be about the story.
Kendra Andrews: Michael Malone says JaMychal Green is “dying” that he can’t play tonight against his former team. It’s something he really wanted to do.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue said that he let the team practice late before flying to Denver so that his players could spend more time with their families. Typically road teams on Christmas have a team Christmas dinner. Clippers have had all their meals in Denver be “to-go” meals according to Ty Lue.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue says he has not heard any of his players talk or mention anything about how things went against Denver last postseason leading into tonight’s game. Most of the Clippers have talked about putting the bubble behind them.
Andrew Greif: Tyronn Lue is meeting with reporters before tonight’s Denver matchup. He says that Marcus Morris is still “day to day.” In practice, he’s been “doing his own rehab with the sports science team, and he’s been progressing.” But Morris again out tonight.
Sean Cunningham: Kings home opener tomorrow vs. Suns. Kings list DaQuan Jeffries as doubtful (back soreness) & Jabari Parker (back tightness) as probable. Phoenix will be without Dario Saric (sore quad) and Abdel Nader (concussion protocol)