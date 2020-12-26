All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Trae Young: KD still the same KD.. plain and simple shares share tweet pin sms send email 8 hours ago – via Twitter TheTraeYoung Trae Young: KD still the same KD.. plain and simple Social Media, Uncategorized Social Media, Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email