As Schroder ran through a Tucker screen, he swung his arm between Tucker's legs, catching him below the belt. Tucker, who was whistled for an illegal screen, walked up behind Schroder, yelling at him and eventually head-butting the back of his head. "First thing was, it was obviously an illegal screen. And it was kind of a bang-bang play," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "P.J. obviously after the play was over kind of head-butted Dennis, so they certainly had to eject him, and I didn't know if they felt like they needed to eject Dennis because they ejected P.J. But it was a very quick, aggressive play, and I understand with P.J. getting thrown out maybe they felt like Dennis needed to be thrown out. "But again, it was an illegal screen. I'm not even going to speculate or even know to read Dennis' mind. It was such a bang-bang play, Dennis was just trying to find a way through the screen and got hung up."