Joe Mullinax: Grayson on if Trae Young was an example i… shares share tweet pin sms send email 9 hours ago – via Twitter sbnGrizzlies Joe Mullinax: Grayson on if Trae Young was an example in preparation for the matchup w/ Kyrie Irving: He said they're 2 different players, but the principles remain the same with keeping him in front without fouling Uncategorized Grayson Allen, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies