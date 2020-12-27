Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce on rookie Onyeka Okongwu: “The kid is really physical. He’s going to be a guy where when he screens, the defender’s going to feel him.”
December 27, 2020 | 2:43 pm EST Update
Marquese Chriss to undergo surgery in coming days
Connor Letourneau: Per a source: Marquese Chriss has a syndesmosis ankle injury with a fibular fracture. Happened yesterday during a scrimmage in Chicago. He’ll undergo surgery in coming days. Typically, this is an injury that takes at least three months to recover from.
Brad Townsend: Asked whether @Luka Doncic reminds him of any other players, Lue says he hasn’t thought about that, but then says “his passing ability is like LeBron’s,” also compares post-up ability to LeBron’s and “also having a step-back like James Harden.”
Eddie Sefko: As for no Kawhi Leonard, coach Rick Carlisle said that in Mavs state of desperation, “no matter who’s out there, we have to come out with full force.’
Mirjam Swanson: Carlisle tells @jaimemaggio that Ty Lue has “done a great job so far. Those are two difficult games. Ring night at Lakers, and they go to Denver — it’s always hard to play in that place. Look, he’s a championship coach.”
Brandon Rahbar: Mark Daigneault says he loves this team: “I just love being in the locker room, being around the guys. This is a great organization to be a part of.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce said Rondo was ready to go yesterday, but he decided to be cautious w/ him: “I didn’t think we needed to bring (in) a guy who’s been away from the team for an entire week and just throw him out there, as if that was more important than taking care of him physically.”
December 27, 2020 | 2:13 pm EST Update
Anthony Davis missing Sunday's game
Jovan Buha: Lakers coach Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (right calf contusion) is out tonight vs. Minnesota.