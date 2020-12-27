USA Today Sports

7 hours ago via NBA.com
While showing steady improvement from the cartilage disruption in his right knee, Dunn began experiencing discomfort in his right ankle and low back as his on-court loads increased. A recent MRI revealed loose cartilage inhibiting his range of motion in the ankle and creating compensations in his knees and low back.

December 27, 2020 | 8:39 pm EST Update
