December 28, 2020 | 12:48 am EST Update
Spencer Dinwiddie hurt
Brooklyn’s puzzling Sunday defeat to the Charlotte Hornets carried extra sting with the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The former second-round pick suffered a strained right knee in the third quarter when he fell awkwardly while driving and passing the ball. He did not return.
When McCollum heard about the report, it didn’t take long for him to do the math. “What am I supposed to think?” McCollum asked rhetorically. “I play the same position as James. If there is a trade for James, who is going to be in the trade?”
Dinwiddie went down awkwardly trying to plant and immediately grabbed at his knee. He did manage to walk off under his own power with 10:12 left in the third, but he was clearly favoring the injured knee and headed back to the locker room. It was a non-contact injury, which is always worrisome. “He means a lot,” Jarrett Allen said. “When Spencer is going, he can’t be stopped. His offensive game, when he’s going downhill creating shots for others. And even off the court everyone loves having Spencer around. His energy, just his personality is great for the locker room.
McCollum shot down any notion that playing Harden while the rumors swirled added any motivation to his game Saturday. “Look, I know I’m nice, man. I don’t need to psyche myself out to go against one of the best players in the world,” McCollum said. “Like, James is really good. Regardless of what James does in his spare time, James is really fucking good at basketball … like, really good. So I don’t need to get extra sleep to go guard a guy that averages 35. You know what I mean?”
Lillard and McCollum don’t just coexist on the court. They are close off it. They vacation together. Workout together. Heck, even their mothers are close. There is a depth and transparency to their relationship that is unmistakable. It’s why Neil Olshey, the Blazers’ president of basketball operations, has so staunchly rejected the idea of trading McCollum. Years ago, when asked about breaking up the backcourt, Olshey broke from his strict policy of not addressing player contracts or status. He countered with his own question: Why would he break up one of the best backcourts in the NBA?
Olshey and Harden have remained close since Harden’s youth, when both lived in Los Angeles. Olshey was an assistant coach at Artesia High, where Harden later attended after Olshey left, and when Olshey was hired by agent Arn Tellem to be a workout specialist for draft prospects, he and Harden forged a friendship that hasn’t wavered. Whether the Olshey/Harden connection is strong enough for Olshey to consider breaking up the Blazers’ backcourt buddies, and if so, whether Portland has enough assets to satisfy Houston are questions that nobody is answering.
They’re not invincible. After winning their first two games by 20 points each against teams seen as title contenders, the Nets lost, 106-104, to the winless Hornets who were playing the back end of a back-to-back. “I don’t wanna say we didn’t play hard,” explained Steve Nash. “But it didn’t feel like we put the emphasis on each possession. Teams are going to give us our best shot. We’re going to have a target on our back, and we’ve gotta have to rise to the occasion. On nights where you maybe think you’re the better team, you’re going to get a team that’s much better than they are the previous night because of the names of the back of the jersey, and they’re going to rise to the occasion.”
His thoughts on Washington’s 120-113 loss to the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena didn’t warrant much explanation. The Wizards (0-3) have been outscored 121-72 in the fourth quarter across their three games this season, in Philadelphia on Wednesday and against Orlando (3-0) on Saturday and Sunday. Beal had delivered this insight before. “I think we got comfortable. That’s what happened,” Beal said. “Being locked into the game, giving effort, you don’t go from 17, damn near 20 points, to losing the damn game. That’s unacceptable on all fronts, on everybody’s behalf.”